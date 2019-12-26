Car mounts barrier at busy junction on A12

The car has mounted a barrier near a roundabout outside Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A car is sticking out onto the road at a busy junction on the A12 after mounting a roadside barrier.

Suffolk Constabulary confirmed they were called at 2.08pm to an incident at a roundabout outside Woodbridge.

Police arrived to find the vehicle had crashed into a barrier, but hadn't left the road - though traffic has been able to pass.

Recovery vehicles are en route and officers remain at the scene.

The condition of the driver and any passengers is not known at this time.