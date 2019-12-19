Mercedes failed to stop after collision with horse and teenage rider

A car drove off after colliding with a horse and teenage rider in Charsfield today.

The crash happened soon after 3.35pm today, Thursday December 19, on the B1078, Ipswich Road.

According to a police spokesman, a 19-year-old rider was walking with her horse along the side of the road when they were involved in a collision with a car, described as a blue/silver Mercedes.

The Mercedes failed to stop at the scene of the crash.

The horse rider suffered minor injuries in collision however her horse escaped the crash uninjured.

Police would like to speak to a anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who may have dash cam footage of a silver/blue car driving between Wickham Market and Otley on December 19.

Anyone with any information should contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101quoting CAD 255 December 19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.