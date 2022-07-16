News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Popular vintage car festival to return next month

Tom Cann

Published: 12:00 PM July 16, 2022
The Festival of Classic and Sports Cars is returning to Helmingham Hall once again this year 

A popular car festival is returning once again this year to Helmingham Hall.

The festival of classic and sports cars is taking place on Sunday, August 7, with enthusiasts able to see over ten decades of eye-catching cars and vintage vehicles.

In association with the Suffolk Vehicle Enthusiasts Club (SVEC), the festival is once again set to boast over 1,000 cars.

Photo from last year, where over 7,000 people attended the festival throughout the day

Last year, the festival attracted 7,000 people, and raised £5,500 for children's charity EACH.

SVEC chairman Ian Leggett said: "The event has become an annual, and built a superb reputation for all-day entertainment, good food and drink and a wide range of vehicle clubs and individual entries.

"The Helmingham Hall Festival of Classic and Sports Cars is the perfect way to have an enjoyable day out, while at the same time supporting the fine work of EACH."

On offer during the day will be a tombola, birds of prey flying demonstrations, a driveway run and a period dress competition, with drivers and passengers dressing to the same period as their car.

There will be over 1,000 cars and vehicles from over the last ten decades on display for enthusiasts to enjoy

The festival will be on August 7, from 10am-4pm. For advanced tickets and prices, click here.

Stowmarket News
Suffolk

