A12 closed both ways as firefighters battle car blaze

PUBLISHED: 21:29 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 21:29 04 February 2020

English Fire Engine

English Fire Engine

Archant

The A12 was closed in both directions this evening as firefighters fought a car fire.

Police were called to the scene on the hard shoulder of the A12 northbound, close to junction 31 at East Bergholt, at 8.01pm on February 4.

When they arrived they found a car on fire and closed the A12 in both directions for the safety of the public.

Firefighters arrived to find the car "well alight", according to a Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokesman.

The fire was extinguished and the road reopened about 8.20pm.

The number of occupants in the car is not known at this time and there are no reported injuries from the scene.

Firefighters left the scene at 8.31pm.

Police confirmed at 9.20pm that the southbound carriageway was open and one lane of the northbound carriageway was open.

