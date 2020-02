Emergency services called to car fire on side of road

Police and fire crews have been called to a car fire on the side of the A134 this morning.

Crews were called to the A134 at Ingham, near Bury St Edmunds, shortly after 7.15am.

It is reported that a car had broken down on the side of the road before setting alight.

Delays are being reported in the area as the incident is dealt with.