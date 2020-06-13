Flames engulf car causing A14 to partially close

A car is on fire on the A14between Nacton and Levington. Picture: JORDAN PECK PHOTOS Archant

Firefighters have been called to battle a vehicle fire on the A14 between Nacton and Levington this afternoon.

The A14 is partially closed westbound due to the car fire. Picture: JORDAN PECK PHOTOS The A14 is partially closed westbound due to the car fire. Picture: JORDAN PECK PHOTOS

Two crews from Ipswich East and Princes street were called at 2.22pm to reports of a car on fire on the A14 westbound.

Police are also at the scene and the slip road onto the A14 is closed, as well as the inside lane between junction 59 and 58.

Officers have confirmed there have been no casualties in the incident.

Photographer Jordan Peck captured these dramatic images on the A14. Picture: JORDAN PECK PHOTOS Photographer Jordan Peck captured these dramatic images on the A14. Picture: JORDAN PECK PHOTOS

Photographer Jordan Peck captured the dramatic moment on his way past, showing the car engulfed in flames, leaving nothing but a burnt out shell.