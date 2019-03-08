Emergency services called to car fire on the A14
PUBLISHED: 13:37 16 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:37 16 November 2019
Firefighters and police officers were called to the westbound A14 following a car fire on Saturday afternoon.
Crews were called to the road at Tostock shortly after 1pm to vehicle on fire.
Three fire engines from Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Elmswell were called to the scene.
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed they had also attended the incident after being alerted by Suffolk Fire and Rescue.