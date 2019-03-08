A120 closed after car fire near Braintree

The A120 is closed westbound this evening between the B1018 and the A131 near Braintree after a car fire.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "The fire has significantly damaged part of the surface of the carriageway which needs repairing before the road can safely be re-opened.

"Emergency services including Essex Police and Essex County Fire and Rescue Service have been in attendance, and Highways England Contractors will be carrying out repairs to the road."

Drivers are being diverted off the road at Marks Tey and are advised to take the A12 southbound to J19 (Boreham Interchange).

From there, exit and take the A130 through Chelmsford and Little Waltham to the roundabout with the A131. Take the third exit onto the A131 and continue through Great Leighs and Great Notley to rejoin the A120 at Panners Interchange.