A120 closed after car fire near Braintree

PUBLISHED: 21:10 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 21:21 12 July 2019

The A120 westbound is closed at Braintree Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

The A120 is closed westbound this evening between the B1018 and the A131 near Braintree after a car fire.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "The fire has significantly damaged part of the surface of the carriageway which needs repairing before the road can safely be re-opened.

"Emergency services including Essex Police and Essex County Fire and Rescue Service have been in attendance, and Highways England Contractors will be carrying out repairs to the road."

Drivers are being diverted off the road at Marks Tey and are advised to take the A12 southbound to J19 (Boreham Interchange).

From there, exit and take the A130 through Chelmsford and Little Waltham to the roundabout with the A131. Take the third exit onto the A131 and continue through Great Leighs and Great Notley to rejoin the A120 at Panners Interchange.

'I don't think I deserved it' - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut 'permanently'

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn't completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

'I don't think I deserved it' - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut 'permanently'

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn't completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

Sizewell beach re-opened after ammonia leak at Sizewell B

The leak was contained at Sizewell B Picture: SU ANDERSON

Suffolk firefighters come to the rescue of steam locomotive in Ipswich

Mayflower is topped up by Suffolk Fire and Rescue at Ipswich station. Picture: DEAN BARNES

A120 closed after car fire near Braintree

The A120 westbound is closed at Braintree Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

100-year-old May is serenaded by 40-piece orchestra on her birthday

A 40-piece orchestra entertained people at the party Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Snagged sweater and a rotten record at Layer Road - Carl Marston's Travels with Town

Colchester United's former Layer Road home, which was never a very happy hunting ground for Ipswich Town. Picture: PA
