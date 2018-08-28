A12 closed after car goes up in flames

Traffic is queuing on the A12 between Straford St Mary and East Bergholt (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Motorists are being warned of severe delays following a crash and car fire on the A12.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called shortly before 12.45pm on Saturday afternoon with reports of a two vehicle crash and car fire on the major road.

Footage shared on social media shows smoke billowing from a car on the northbound carriageway between junction 30 (Stratford St Mary) and junction 31 (East Bergholt).

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police confirmed one lane is closed in each direction while crews work to clear the scene.

She added that the northbound carriageway was initially completely shut, but one lane has since been reopened.

Motorists are being warned of serious delays in the area.

• Stay with us as we bring you updates on this breaking story

• Are you at the scene? If it is safe to do so, and you are not driving, please send any pictures or video to amy.gibbons@archant.co.uk