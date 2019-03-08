Car fire on A14 causes lane closure

The incident happened on the A14 near Woolpit Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

One lane of the A14 near Woolpit is currently closed after a car fire on the carriageway.

#A14 westbound between within J47 #Woolpit , 1 of (2) lanes are closed due to a vehicle fire. All emergency services are in https://t.co/jIuKCJrvSh are en-route to assess the carriageway damage. Please allow extra time for your journey as delays are building on the approach. — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) 22 March 2019

The incident happened around 5.55pm on the westbound carriageway within junction 47 and police and the fire service are in attendance.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said there is not believed to be any injuries.

Highways England tweeted the incident and advised motorists to allow extra time for journeys.