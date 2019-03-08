Car fire on A14 causes lane closure
PUBLISHED: 19:02 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:02 22 March 2019
Archant
One lane of the A14 near Woolpit is currently closed after a car fire on the carriageway.
The incident happened around 5.55pm on the westbound carriageway within junction 47 and police and the fire service are in attendance.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said there is not believed to be any injuries.
Highways England tweeted the incident and advised motorists to allow extra time for journeys.