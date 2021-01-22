Car catches fire outside Morrisons store in Ipswich
Published: 12:35 PM January 22, 2021 Updated: 1:28 PM January 22, 2021
- Credit: Jen Barrett
Dramatic pictures show a car engulfed in flames at a Morrisons supermarket in Ipswich.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said one crew from Princes Street station was called to the store's car park in Sproughton Road at 10.47am on Friday.
A stop was called a short while later at 11.11am.
Suffolk police confirmed officers also attended the scene and said there were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.