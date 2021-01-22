News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Car catches fire outside Morrisons store in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:35 PM January 22, 2021    Updated: 1:28 PM January 22, 2021
The car caught fire in the car park of the Morrisons supermarket in Sproughton Road, Ipswich

The car caught fire in the car park of the Morrisons supermarket in Sproughton Road, Ipswich - Credit: Jen Barrett

Dramatic pictures show a car engulfed in flames at a Morrisons supermarket in Ipswich.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said one crew from Princes Street station was called to the store's car park in Sproughton Road at 10.47am on Friday.

One fire crew was called to the scene

One fire crew was called to the scene - Credit: Jen Barrett

A stop was called a short while later at 11.11am.

Suffolk police confirmed officers also attended the scene and said there were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.




