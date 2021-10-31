Fire crews called to car engulfed in flames in Suffolk village
Published: 9:41 AM October 31, 2021
Fire crews were called to extinguish a car that was engulfed in flames in a Suffolk village last night.
The car caught fire on the A1120 between Forward Green and Earl Stonham at about 8.30pm.
Stowmarket police, who had arrived at the scene moments before the fire service, posted a picture of smoke billowing from the vehicle.
The occupants of the car managed to escape and were left unharmed.
Police said it was "not what we expected to find on our Halloween patrols".
A Suffolk police spokesman was unable to confirm the cause of the fire.
