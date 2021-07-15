Emergency services deal with vehicle fire outside Brantham pub
Published: 11:39 AM July 15, 2021
Fire crews have dealt with a vehicle fire outside the Brantham Bull
Crews received reports of a vehicle fire on the A137 just after 9.20am this morning (July 15).
One appliance from Ipswich East station was sent to deal with the vehicle fire.
The incident has now been dealt with and fire has been put out.
A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said there was no reports of casualties.
It is unclear how the vehicle fire started.
