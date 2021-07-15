News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Emergency services deal with vehicle fire outside Brantham pub

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:39 AM July 15, 2021   
Fire crews respond to car fire outside Brantham Bull

Fire crews respond to car fire outside Brantham Bull - Credit: Contributed

Fire crews have dealt with a vehicle fire outside the Brantham Bull

Crews received reports of a vehicle fire on the A137 just after 9.20am this morning (July 15).

One appliance from Ipswich East station was sent to deal with the vehicle fire. 

The incident has now been dealt with and fire has been put out. 

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said there was no reports of casualties.

It is unclear how the vehicle fire started.  

