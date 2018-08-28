Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Car flips into ditch in Haverhill

PUBLISHED: 12:57 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:23 06 February 2019

The accident occured on the A1307 between Haverhill and Linton involving one vehicle. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The accident occured on the A1307 between Haverhill and Linton involving one vehicle. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

All three emergency services were called to an accident in Haverhill this morning where a vehicle had flipped into a ditch landing upside down.

Suffolk Police and Cambridgeshire Constabulary were called to an incident at 10.14am this morning on the A1307 near to the junction of B1052.

The road traffic collision occurred just outside of Linton on the way to Haverhill.

The accident involved a Peugeot 307 coming off of the road into a ditch and the driver was initially stuck inside the vehicle.

Firefighters removed everyone safely from the vehicle and the driver was taken to Addenbrooke’s hospital with minor injuries.

The road was partially blocked but has since been cleared.

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Yellow weather warning issued for high winds across Suffolk and Essex

A yellow weather warning has been issued for high winds across Suffolk and Essex. Photo by Simon Finlay

Dealer denies carrying knife for protection, Tavis muder trial hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Lidl is opening its second supermarket in one town

The Lidl that's already open in Clacton, on St Osyth Rd - another Lidl is opening next week. Picture: Google Maps

Colchester gains its fourth Greggs

New Greggs opens in Colchester Picture: BRIAN THOMPSON

Garnett on Golf: Fairbrother and Goodwin win at Southwold

SOUTHWOLD WINNERS: Phil Fairbrother (left) and Andy Goodwin of Stowmarket who won the Suffolk Winter Alliance prize on count back. Photograph: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists