Car flips into ditch in Haverhill

The accident occured on the A1307 between Haverhill and Linton involving one vehicle. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

All three emergency services were called to an accident in Haverhill this morning where a vehicle had flipped into a ditch landing upside down.

Suffolk Police and Cambridgeshire Constabulary were called to an incident at 10.14am this morning on the A1307 near to the junction of B1052.

The road traffic collision occurred just outside of Linton on the way to Haverhill.

The accident involved a Peugeot 307 coming off of the road into a ditch and the driver was initially stuck inside the vehicle.

Firefighters removed everyone safely from the vehicle and the driver was taken to Addenbrooke’s hospital with minor injuries.

The road was partially blocked but has since been cleared.