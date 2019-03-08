Breaking
Car "flips" off country road
PUBLISHED: 21:20 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 21:20 23 October 2019
Archant
Firefighters were called to the scene of an accident after a car "flipped" off a road.
Four fire crews were called to Abbey Road, near Bungay, after the alarm was raised when a member of the public called Suffolk police at 7.45pm this evening.
The firecrews from Diss, Harleston, Halesworth and Bungay were also joined by police officers at the scene.
A spokesperson for Suffolk police said: "There was an incident on Abbey Road and a vehicle flipped off the road.
"We can confirm that there were no injuries and the person did not have to be cut out of the car."