PUBLISHED: 21:20 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 21:20 23 October 2019

The car flipped off the side of this quiet road near Bungay. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The car flipped off the side of this quiet road near Bungay. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Firefighters were called to the scene of an accident after a car "flipped" off a road.

Four fire crews were called to Abbey Road, near Bungay, after the alarm was raised when a member of the public called Suffolk police at 7.45pm this evening.

The firecrews from Diss, Harleston, Halesworth and Bungay were also joined by police officers at the scene.

A spokesperson for Suffolk police said: "There was an incident on Abbey Road and a vehicle flipped off the road.

"We can confirm that there were no injuries and the person did not have to be cut out of the car."

