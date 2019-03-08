Breaking

Car "flips" off country road

The car flipped off the side of this quiet road near Bungay. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Firefighters were called to the scene of an accident after a car "flipped" off a road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Four fire crews were called to Abbey Road, near Bungay, after the alarm was raised when a member of the public called Suffolk police at 7.45pm this evening.

The firecrews from Diss, Harleston, Halesworth and Bungay were also joined by police officers at the scene.

A spokesperson for Suffolk police said: "There was an incident on Abbey Road and a vehicle flipped off the road.

"We can confirm that there were no injuries and the person did not have to be cut out of the car."