Driver's lucky escape after car flips onto roof to avoid oncoming vehicle

Video

Published: 5:50 PM February 1, 2021

Kaci Blease and boyfriend Stephen Mulley were driving along Pond Hall Road in Hadleigh when they swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle and ended up in a ditch. - Credit: Teresa Buxton

A young Ipswich couple were lucky to escape with minor injuries when their car ended up on its roof following a near head-on collision in Hadleigh.

Driver Kaci Blease and partner Stephen Mulley were heading along Pond Hall Road, in Hadleigh, on Sunday evening when they had to veer off the road to avoid colliding with another vehicle.

Kaci had slowed down as she approached the bend, but said she was forced to swerve her Renault Clio Expression as a vehicle was coming towards her.

She tried to get the car under control but it hit the bank and flipped onto its roof, leaving her and Stephen in shock.

"We were suspended by our seatbelts," said the 18-year-old. "I lifted the sunroof and we both got out, luckily with minor injuries, but it could have been so much worse.

"It seems like the brambles took a lot of the impact and nothing actually shattered."

The other vehicle involved did not stop at the scene, but passers by helped the pair and reassured them whilst they waited for police to arrive.

Kaci said she "burst into tears" and was in complete shock - but was just glad they were okay and no-one else was badly hurt.

They were both checked over by paramedics, with Kaci later going to hospital after suffering severe whiplash.

They also both suffered concussion and bruising in the crash, but said they felt "lucky" to be alive after what happened.

Police attended the scene but were unable to confirm the speed of the other vehicle involved.

Enquiries are ongoing.