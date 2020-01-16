Car hits tree after colliding with lorry on rural road

A car has hit a tree in Heath Road after being involved in a collision with a lorry. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A car has crashed into a tree after being involved in a collision with a lorry in Woolpit.

The fire service, police and an ambulance have all been called to the collision in The Heath, Woolpit, which involved two vehicles.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 3.15pm to reports that a car had hit a tree after being involved in a collision with a lorry.

"The fire service attended and an ambulance has been called.

"All parties are understood to be conscious and breathing, but any injuries are unclear at this time."

One fire engine from Stowmarket attended after receiving a call from a member of the public who reported seeing smoke coming from the car.

Upon arrival, the fire crew made sure the scene was safe and recorded a stop time at 3.39pm.