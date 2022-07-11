News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two people hit by reversing Audi in Bury St Edmunds

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 9:45 AM July 11, 2022
A car hit two people in Butter Market in Bury St Edmunds

A car hit two people in Butter Market in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A car hit two people whilst reversing out of a parking space in Bury St Edmunds.

The incident happened in Butter Market on Friday, July 8.

Two pedestrians were hit whilst they were crossing the road but neither were injured in the incident.

Police would like to speak to them and to the driver of a white Audi, who is described as young and dressed in sports gear.

There is no description of the pedestrians but they are believed to have been walking to their own car.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD number 0907202.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

