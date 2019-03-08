Sunny

Driver injured after car crashes into wall in north Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 08:51 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:51 05 April 2019

The crash happened near The Cherry Tree pub in Yaxley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has been treated for minor injuries after a car collided with a wall near The Cherry Tree pub in Yaxley.

Officers were called to the scene at 6.25am this morning with reports of a single vehicle collision in Old Norwich Road.

A police spokesman said a car reportedly hit a parked vehicle before colliding with a wall near The Cherry Tree pub.

Paramedics treated the driver for minor injuries at the scene, but he was not taken to hospital.

The passengers in the car were unharmed.

