Driver injured after car crashes into wall in north Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 08:51 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:51 05 April 2019
GOOGLE MAPS
A man has been treated for minor injuries after a car collided with a wall near The Cherry Tree pub in Yaxley.
Officers were called to the scene at 6.25am this morning with reports of a single vehicle collision in Old Norwich Road.
A police spokesman said a car reportedly hit a parked vehicle before colliding with a wall near The Cherry Tree pub.
Paramedics treated the driver for minor injuries at the scene, but he was not taken to hospital.
The passengers in the car were unharmed.