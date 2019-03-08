Man freed from car after crash on country road

The crash happened on the B1120 near Badingham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A car has been left on its side in a ditch after a crash on the B1120 in Badingham.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 3pm today to reports of a single vehicle collision.

Four fire crews were sent to help from Framlingham, Leiston, Saxmundham and Stradbroke as the driver of the vehicle, a man, was trapped inside.

The police and ambulance services are also in attendance and the driver of the vehicle, who was the only person involved, has been freed and is now being treated by paramedics.

His injuries are not believed to be serious.

Officers remain at the scene while recovery is called for the vehicle, however the road is clear, and traffic is coping well.