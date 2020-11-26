Car in ditch and road blocked following single-vehicle crash

A car has ended up in a ditch in Stuston, Diss, and the five occupants have sustained minor injuries. Picture: SIMON PARKER Archant

Five people have sustained minor injuries following a single vehicle crash in Stuston, where a car has ended up in a ditch.

Police were called shortly before 8am following reports of the single vehicle collision in Stuston Lane, Stuston, Diss.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that a Suzuki Swift vehicle is in a ditch and the road is partially blocked.

The vehicle’s five occupants all sustained minor injuries in the collision and an ambulance was called.