Car in ditch and road blocked following single-vehicle crash
PUBLISHED: 10:06 26 November 2020
Archant
Five people have sustained minor injuries following a single vehicle crash in Stuston, where a car has ended up in a ditch.
Police were called shortly before 8am following reports of the single vehicle collision in Stuston Lane, Stuston, Diss.
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that a Suzuki Swift vehicle is in a ditch and the road is partially blocked.
The vehicle’s five occupants all sustained minor injuries in the collision and an ambulance was called.
