Car in ditch and road blocked following single-vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 10:06 26 November 2020

A car has ended up in a ditch in Stuston, Diss, and the five occupants have sustained minor injuries. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Five people have sustained minor injuries following a single vehicle crash in Stuston, where a car has ended up in a ditch.

Police were called shortly before 8am following reports of the single vehicle collision in Stuston Lane, Stuston, Diss.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that a Suzuki Swift vehicle is in a ditch and the road is partially blocked.

The vehicle’s five occupants all sustained minor injuries in the collision and an ambulance was called.

