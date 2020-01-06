Car leaves road after two-vehicle crash

Firefighters have been called to free a person from their vehicle following a two-car crash near Sudbury.

Police were called to Nayland Road, Assington, at 9.40am to reports of a two-car collision which saw one vehicle leave the road.

Two fire crews from Sudbury and one from Long Melford have attended the scene along with police and the ambulance service.

Injuries are not reported to be serious.