E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Car leaves road after two-vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 10:59 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:00 06 January 2020

Fire crews have been called to a crash in Assington Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fire crews have been called to a crash in Assington Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Firefighters have been called to free a person from their vehicle following a two-car crash near Sudbury.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called to Nayland Road, Assington, at 9.40am to reports of a two-car collision which saw one vehicle leave the road.

Two fire crews from Sudbury and one from Long Melford have attended the scene along with police and the ambulance service.

MORE: A134 will not reopen until Friday, Anglian Water says

Injuries are not reported to be serious.

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

North Stander: The team and formation I think can turn Town’s stuttering season around

Will Keane scored at Exeter - has he done enough to earn a starting spot? Picture: ROSS HALLS

Revealed: Where 85,000 new homes could be built

The Brightwell Lakes development at Adastral Park is one of the largest proposed for Suffolk Picture: BROADWAY MALYAN for CEG

Emergency services at scene of village crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Beccles Picture: ARCHANT

Condolences sent to family of A14 crash victim

A driver captured the aftermath of the A14 crash on his dashcam. Picture: ADAM KIRK

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

North Stander: The team and formation I think can turn Town’s stuttering season around

Will Keane scored at Exeter - has he done enough to earn a starting spot? Picture: ROSS HALLS

Revealed: Where 85,000 new homes could be built

The Brightwell Lakes development at Adastral Park is one of the largest proposed for Suffolk Picture: BROADWAY MALYAN for CEG

Emergency services at scene of village crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Beccles Picture: ARCHANT

Condolences sent to family of A14 crash victim

A driver captured the aftermath of the A14 crash on his dashcam. Picture: ADAM KIRK

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Missing man, 46, is found in Suffolk town

Missing man Brett Peters has now been found Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Car leaves road after two-vehicle crash

Fire crews have been called to a crash in Assington Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Emergency services at scene of village crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Beccles Picture: ARCHANT

A134 to remain closed overnight following burst water pipe

The A134 is fully closed from Plough Lane to near St Matthew's Church due to a burst water main. Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND FACEBOOK GROUP

Wine making shaping up as ‘interesting option’ for East Anglian farmers

Agri-TechE is hosting a viticulture event in Cambridge on February 11 Picture: MATTHEW THOMAS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists