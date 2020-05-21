Emergency services called after car leaves the road

The car left the road close to Stutton Lane in Tattingstone Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Police and fire crews were called to a country road after a 4x4 left the road on Thursday evening.

Officers were called to Stutton Lane in Tattingstone shortly before 6.45pm following reports that the car had left the road at a bend.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said they had been called following concerns for the driver.

He said that it wasn’t clear what the extent of their injuries were at this stage but that they were not thought to be life changing or life threatening at this time.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue also sent three crews to the scene from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Holbrook.