Car on roof after crash near Newmarket
PUBLISHED: 18:13 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:13 07 November 2018
Archant
A car has ended up on its roof following a two-vehicle collision near Newmarket.
Police were called at around 2.40pm today, Wednesday, November 7, to the scene of the crash on the A142.
According to a spokesman for Suffolk police the crash involved a car and a lorry.
“The car has ended up on its roof,” he said.
“The ambulance service also attended but there doesn’t appear to be any serious injuries.”
A stretch of the A142 was partially closed to traffic while emergency services worked at the scene.
Mildenhall police later posted a photograph of the overturned car on its Twitter feed.
They said: “Sorry about the traffic around Newmarket.
“We’ve partially closed the A142 following a collision and it will remain whilst we wait for this car to be put back the right way up.
“Luckily no serious injuries.”
The road was clear by 4.55pm.