Car on roof after crash near Newmarket

A car ended up in its roof after a crash on the A142 near Newmarket Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE Archant

A car has ended up on its roof following a two-vehicle collision near Newmarket.

Police were called at around 2.40pm today, Wednesday, November 7, to the scene of the crash on the A142.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police the crash involved a car and a lorry.

“The car has ended up on its roof,” he said.

“The ambulance service also attended but there doesn’t appear to be any serious injuries.”

A stretch of the A142 was partially closed to traffic while emergency services worked at the scene.

Mildenhall police later posted a photograph of the overturned car on its Twitter feed.

They said: “Sorry about the traffic around Newmarket.

“We’ve partially closed the A142 following a collision and it will remain whilst we wait for this car to be put back the right way up.

“Luckily no serious injuries.”

The road was clear by 4.55pm.