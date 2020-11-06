Road partially blocked after car flips on roof

The A1141 at Kersey has been partially blocked after a car flipped onto its roof.

Suffolk police were called at 8.50am on Friday to reports of an incident close to the junction with Mill Lane.

An ambulance has been called for the driver of the vehicle.

Reovery has been contacted and has arrived on scene.

The AA traffic map is suggesting traffic is building in the area.