Car overturns after crashing into tree

PUBLISHED: 16:58 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:58 21 August 2020

The A134 between Assington and Leavenheath, where a car overturned. Picture: GOOGLE

A car overturned after a crash on the A143 between Leavenheath and Assington, leaving the road partially block for just over an hour.

Police were called to the collision just after 1.40pm on Friday, August 21.

They arrived to find a Vauxhall Astra had overturned after hitting a tree.

The female driver had freed herself from the car and was later taken to Colchester Hospital by road ambulance.

She is not believed to have suffered any serious injuries.

The road was cleared at around 3pm.

