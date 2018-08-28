A14 in Suffolk now clear after car overturns

The A14 is now clear near Stowmarket following an earlier accident when a car overturned on the carriageway.

The single-vehicle incident happened on the eastbound carriageway between Junction 47 (Elmswell/A1088) and Junction 49 (Haughley/A1308) around 8.20am.

One lane of the carriageway was blocked for around two hours while recovery for the vehicle was arranged.

The East of England Ambulance Service was called to the scene, but it is believed no-one was seriously injured in the accident.

Highways England tweeted that the road was cleared at 10.34am.