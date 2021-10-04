Popular Bury St Edmunds park to get £70k upgrade to car parking

Published: 3:19 PM October 4, 2021

Nowton Park's car park will be closed for three days while improvements take place - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A popular park in Bury St Edmunds will see £70,000 worth of improvements to its car parking facilities ahead of half-term.

The work at Nowton Park, which will include the resurfacing, relining and clearing of vegetation around the car park, will take place from Monday, October 18 to Wednesday, October 20.

The car park will be closed during this time although pedestrians will still be able to access the park.

Advanced warning signs are going up at the car park next week ahead of the weather-dependent work, which is being financed by West Suffolk Council.

Jo Rayner, cabinet member for leisure, culture and community hubs at West Suffolk Council, said: “Nowton Park, just like our other parks, plays an important part in people’s everyday health and wellbeing.

"Lots of people use our parks for physical exercise. Nowton Park is popular with organised groups such as parkrun and local football clubs as well as people going for a walk or taking their children out so they can run off some steam.

“While our parks stayed open during the pandemic, since restrictions were lifted we have seen visits to the parks soar and the car park is now in need of some maintenance so we can ensure we can continue to welcome lots of visitors.

“This investment, which we are deliberately trying to get completed ahead of half term, will ensure that people travelling by car can still access and enjoy this wonderful parkland.

"Even in these autumn and winter months, it is still a spectacular and amazing place to be and we look forward to welcoming lots of families this half term.”