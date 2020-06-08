E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Catalytic converters stolen from cars parked at hospital

PUBLISHED: 15:57 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 08 June 2020

Catalytic converters were stolen from cars in the West Suffolk Hospital car park in Hardwick Lane, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Catalytic converters have been stolen from three cars parked at West Suffolk Hospital.

The thefts happened on Wednesday, June 3 at various times between 8.40am and 6.45pm at the Hardwick Lane car park, in Bury St Edmunds.

The make and model of all three cars was a Honda Jazz.

If you have any information about these thefts, saw anyone acting suspiciously around vehicles in the hospital car park, contact Suffolk Police on 101 - quoting crime reference 37/30703/20.

