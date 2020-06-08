Catalytic converters stolen from cars parked at hospital
PUBLISHED: 15:57 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 08 June 2020
Catalytic converters have been stolen from three cars parked at West Suffolk Hospital.
The thefts happened on Wednesday, June 3 at various times between 8.40am and 6.45pm at the Hardwick Lane car park, in Bury St Edmunds.
The make and model of all three cars was a Honda Jazz.
If you have any information about these thefts, saw anyone acting suspiciously around vehicles in the hospital car park, contact Suffolk Police on 101 - quoting crime reference 37/30703/20.
