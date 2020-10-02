Car ploughs into ditch off A140
PUBLISHED: 12:46 02 October 2020
Traffic is building on the A140 at Thwaite after a collision between two cars left one vehicle in a ditch.
The northbound carriageway towards Diss has been partially blocked after a Chrysler Grand Voyager and a Ford B-Max collided at around 11am.
Suffolk police were called to the scene, with a spokesman for the force confirming one of the vehicles had crashed into a roadside ditch.
The spokesman also confirmed no-one was injured in the crash.
Motorists are able to pass by, though there are delays of around 10 minutes.
