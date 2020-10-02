E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Car ploughs into ditch off A140

PUBLISHED: 12:46 02 October 2020

A car has ploughed into a ditch off the A140 at Thwaite Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A car has ploughed into a ditch off the A140 at Thwaite Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Traffic is building on the A140 at Thwaite after a collision between two cars left one vehicle in a ditch.

The northbound carriageway towards Diss has been partially blocked after a Chrysler Grand Voyager and a Ford B-Max collided at around 11am.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk police were called to the scene, with a spokesman for the force confirming one of the vehicles had crashed into a roadside ditch.

The spokesman also confirmed no-one was injured in the crash.

Motorists are able to pass by, though there are delays of around 10 minutes.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Felixstowe student returns to school after positive Covid test

A student at Felixstowe School, previously called Felixstowe Academy, tested positive for Covid-19 last month Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Some good news in Suffolk’s war on drugs

Police carrying out a drugs raid in Suffolk. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Farmers toast first grape harvest on idyllic tide mill site

Grapes ready to pick at Thorrington Mill vineyard in north Essex Picture: HATTINGLEY VALLEY WINES

New ‘LifeLink’ project to help reduce demand on NHS helps 500 people

Haverhill LifeLink project leaders celebrating the success of the pilot in 2019. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Woman suffers serious injuries after collision with car

Police at the scene of the collision on Waveney Drive, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Lowestoft Police