Car ploughs into ditch off A140

A car has ploughed into a ditch off the A140 at Thwaite Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Traffic is building on the A140 at Thwaite after a collision between two cars left one vehicle in a ditch.

The northbound carriageway towards Diss has been partially blocked after a Chrysler Grand Voyager and a Ford B-Max collided at around 11am.

Suffolk police were called to the scene, with a spokesman for the force confirming one of the vehicles had crashed into a roadside ditch.

The spokesman also confirmed no-one was injured in the crash.

Motorists are able to pass by, though there are delays of around 10 minutes.