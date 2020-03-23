Heartless thieves steal NHS worker’s car from outside home

Clare Gillibrand, an NHS worker from Great Cornard, had a car stolen from outisde the family home whilst they slept. Archant

An NHS worker whose car has been stolen from outside her family home has spoken of her “shock” over the theft.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The family car which was stolen in Great Cornard last week. Picture: CHRISTIAN GILLIBRAND The family car which was stolen in Great Cornard last week. Picture: CHRISTIAN GILLIBRAND

Clare Gillibrand, of Great Cornard, near Sudbury, woke up Thursday morning last week to find that the car her family had owned for only two months had been taken overnight.

Mrs Gillibrand’s husband, Christian, who runs his own tiling business, left the house for work as usual at 7.30am to find their black GLC Mercedes had vanished.

Mrs Gillibrand, who works for the NHS as an engagement officer in a diabetic screening department, said: “I shot outside and looked in disbelief at the empty space where I had parked it.

“I stressed to my husband that I definitely parked it out the front after work.

“We were both shocked and couldn’t believe what had just happened.”

Mrs Gillibrand, 37, has lived in Great Cornard for 21 years and has a 16 year old daughter.

You may also want to watch:

She spoke of her despair at current events and said: “It already feels like we are living in a nightmare with what we are facing with the virus situation but this just brought our stress levels to the max.

“It was the first nice car we have ever had. Christian worked so very hard so we could afford to buy that car.

“I was very upset. After talking to the police, insurance company and neighbours I calmed down and began to put things into perspective.

“It’s just a car, life goes on but it’s our loved ones and communities that’s more important, if we all work together.

“A car can be replaced but not lives.”

A police spokesman said: “A black GLC Mercedes 250 estate has been stolen from outside a home address on Radiator Road, Great Cornard, Sudbury.

“Any witnesses to call police on 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

“Or report online quoting crime ref: 37/16998/20.”