E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘I just want to know who did it’ - cash reward after Audi attacked by vandals

PUBLISHED: 17:04 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:24 09 July 2020

The Audi A5 was sprayed with paint, keyed and all the windows were smashed Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The Audi A5 was sprayed with paint, keyed and all the windows were smashed Picture: CONTRIBUTED

CONTRIBUTED

A brewery worker is offering a cash reward after his Audi A5 was badly vandalised in what he feels was a “personal attack”.

Alex said he just wants to know who did it Picture: CONTRIBUTEDAlex said he just wants to know who did it Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Alex Unsworth, who works at Greene King in Bury St Edmunds, was due to pay off the black S-Line model in a matter of months, but overnight on Tuesday, July 7, it was spray painted, keyed and all the windows were smashed while it was parked in Nowton Road near the roundabout.

The 24-year-old, who lives on Bury’s Nowton estate, is offering a cash reward for information that helps police catch the culprit who caused thousands of pounds of damage.

MORE: Man charged in connection with string of burglaries following police raids

Mr Unsworth said: “When it happened I cried. I was upset. I just want to know who did it. I got the car on finance and it’s literally up in February and I have spent the last five years now working hard to pay for that and within probably six months left of paying it off this has happened. I’m going through the insurance at the moment.”

This is not the first time his Audi - which cost £17,000 when he got it - has been vandalised, having been keyed several times a couple of years ago near his home.

Alex was due to pay the car off early next year Picture: CONTRIBUTEDAlex was due to pay the car off early next year Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Mr Unsworth said: “If I had a clue [who is was] it wouldn’t be over social media. I feel like it was a personal attack as nothing was stolen and it only happened to my car. I don’t have any beef with anyone that I know, but I know certain people might not like me for having flash things or something like that.”

MORE: Man arrested minutes after being seen ‘waving a knife around’ in the street

A spokesman for Suffolk police said it being a targeted attack was a main line of enquiry.

Mr Unsworth said he was only alerted to the damage when police phoned him in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Alex is trying to go through his insurance company to covcer the costs of the damage Picture: CONTRIBUTEDAlex is trying to go through his insurance company to covcer the costs of the damage Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The police spokesman said: “During hours of darkness overnight (July 7 into July 8) an unknown suspect has caused substantial damage to an Audi A5 S parked on Nowton Road, Bury St Edmunds, with an object causing all windows to be smashed. Upon officer arrival the subject vehicle was also sprayed with white paint and keyed.”

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses and are looking for a suspect described as about 5ft 10ins tall, dressed in black and of average build.

•Any witnesses are asked to call Bury St Edmunds police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/38240/20 or use the website. The independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on their website.

•To contact Mr Unsworth with information in relation to the cash reward call 07823 880767.

Alex Unsworth, who works at Greene King, with his Audi A5 before it was vandalised Picture: CONTRIBUTEDAlex Unsworth, who works at Greene King, with his Audi A5 before it was vandalised Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Alex Unsworth from Bury St Edmunds said he had worked hard for his car Picture: CONTRIBUTEDAlex Unsworth from Bury St Edmunds said he had worked hard for his car Picture: CONTRIBUTED

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Gyms, salons and outdoor arts venues to open in July in latest coronavirus changes

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden revealed the measures at a Downing Street press conference Picture: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street

Stabbing was ‘targeted and isolated’ attack, say police as man arrested

A man suffered stab wounds in an attack in Barrack Street, Colchester, between Rose Kebab and Noodle Express. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Veteran oak tree crashes down to the ground - waking neighbours in the early hours

The 300-350-year-old oak tree has toppled over Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

County continues in mourning the death of ‘Galloping Major’ Philip Hope-Cobbold

Philip Hope-Cobbold at his home,Glemham Hall in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man denies wounding and will face trial

Nathan Phair appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN