‘I just want to know who did it’ - cash reward after Audi attacked by vandals

The Audi A5 was sprayed with paint, keyed and all the windows were smashed Picture: CONTRIBUTED CONTRIBUTED

A brewery worker is offering a cash reward after his Audi A5 was badly vandalised in what he feels was a “personal attack”.

Alex said he just wants to know who did it Picture: CONTRIBUTED Alex said he just wants to know who did it Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Alex Unsworth, who works at Greene King in Bury St Edmunds, was due to pay off the black S-Line model in a matter of months, but overnight on Tuesday, July 7, it was spray painted, keyed and all the windows were smashed while it was parked in Nowton Road near the roundabout.

The 24-year-old, who lives on Bury’s Nowton estate, is offering a cash reward for information that helps police catch the culprit who caused thousands of pounds of damage.

Mr Unsworth said: “When it happened I cried. I was upset. I just want to know who did it. I got the car on finance and it’s literally up in February and I have spent the last five years now working hard to pay for that and within probably six months left of paying it off this has happened. I’m going through the insurance at the moment.”

This is not the first time his Audi - which cost £17,000 when he got it - has been vandalised, having been keyed several times a couple of years ago near his home.

Alex was due to pay the car off early next year Picture: CONTRIBUTED Alex was due to pay the car off early next year Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Mr Unsworth said: “If I had a clue [who is was] it wouldn’t be over social media. I feel like it was a personal attack as nothing was stolen and it only happened to my car. I don’t have any beef with anyone that I know, but I know certain people might not like me for having flash things or something like that.”

A spokesman for Suffolk police said it being a targeted attack was a main line of enquiry.

Mr Unsworth said he was only alerted to the damage when police phoned him in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Alex is trying to go through his insurance company to covcer the costs of the damage Picture: CONTRIBUTED Alex is trying to go through his insurance company to covcer the costs of the damage Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The police spokesman said: “During hours of darkness overnight (July 7 into July 8) an unknown suspect has caused substantial damage to an Audi A5 S parked on Nowton Road, Bury St Edmunds, with an object causing all windows to be smashed. Upon officer arrival the subject vehicle was also sprayed with white paint and keyed.”

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses and are looking for a suspect described as about 5ft 10ins tall, dressed in black and of average build.

•Any witnesses are asked to call Bury St Edmunds police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/38240/20 or use the website. The independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on their website.

•To contact Mr Unsworth with information in relation to the cash reward call 07823 880767.

Alex Unsworth, who works at Greene King, with his Audi A5 before it was vandalised Picture: CONTRIBUTED Alex Unsworth, who works at Greene King, with his Audi A5 before it was vandalised Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Alex Unsworth from Bury St Edmunds said he had worked hard for his car Picture: CONTRIBUTED Alex Unsworth from Bury St Edmunds said he had worked hard for his car Picture: CONTRIBUTED

