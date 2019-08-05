Health provider has GP contract terminated over 'patient safety issues'

A health provider running GP surgery in Frinton has had its contract terminated over "patient safety issues."

Management of the Caradoc Surgery will be taken over by the Ranworth Surgery, starting in early September, to make sure its 7,500 patients have continued care.

The surgery was run by Anglian Community Enterprise (ACE), a community interest company which runs four other surgeries in Essex - Frinton Road Surgery in Holland-on-Sea, Epping Close Surgery in Clacton and Green Elms Medical Centre in Jaywick.

NHS North East Essex CCG (NEECCG) has issued ACE with 28 days' notice to improve these three other practices.

Giles Watling, MP for Clacton, has previously revealed his "deep frustrations" with problems at the ACE surgeries after patients reported struggling to book an appointment due to its "appalling" phone system.

He said: "I am pleased that NEECCG have finally taken this decision.

"ACE have had long enough to get their house in order, and I know that both as the MP for Clacton, who has received hundreds of complaints about their service, and as a local patient myself."

He described the decision was a "massive step forward."

An NEECCG spokesman said: "The CCG considered that the patient safety issues identified by the CQC justified immediate action being taken with regard to the Caradoc Surgery.

"The other three Anglian Community Enterprise (ACE) practices (two of which are currently rated as 'Good') have all been issued with 28 days' notice to improve by the CCG."

A spokesman for ACE published on its website they were 'shock and disappointed' by the decision as there had been "significant and measurable improvements in quality and outcomes" at the practice.

The company also said their funding had been reduced by 28% when it renewed its contract in March 2016.

They said: "What we absolutely acknowledge now is the need to provide a smooth and timely handover to the new service provider, Ranworth Surgery, ensuring that patient health and wellbeing is the top priority.

"We are focusing our efforts on supporting those members of ACE's staff affected during this swift transition.

"The CCG has stipulated that the transfer must be completed by August 31, 2019.

"We will cooperate closely with the CCG, and with Ranworth, to meet this challenging timetable."