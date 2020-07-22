Caravan engulfed in flames with canisters of highly flammable gas inside

Clouds of black smoke show the caravan fire in Dunwich Cliffs Estate Caravan Park from some distance away. Picture: LEE HUNTER Archant

Firefighters fought to keep two gas canisters cool to prevent them from exploding while tackling a caravan fire.

The caravan caught fire at a private caravan park on Dunwich Cliffs, the firefighting operation made more difficult due to two containers of flammable gas inside.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at 2.23pm after reports of a fire in a static caravan at Dunwich Cliffs Estate Caravan Park in Minsmere Road.

Two crews arrived shortly after 2.40pm to find a caravan engulfed in flames and were told there were two canisters of butane gas inside.

The substance is highly flammable and crews worked to cool down the canisters to prevent them from exploding.

A spokesman for the service confirmed they are expected to start dampening down at the site soon.