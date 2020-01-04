E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Emergency services attend fire involving 12 static caravans

PUBLISHED: 07:43 04 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:43 04 January 2020

Fire crews attended a blaze involving 12 static caravans on Saturday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Emergency services were called to a Suffolk village this morning after 12 derelict static caravans were found to be alight.

Crews were called to Plough Lane in Leavenheath just before 5am to deal with the blaze.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that the area affected measure around 35 metres by 15 metres.

She said that there has been no casualties as a result of the fire and crews called a stop on the fire at 7am.

At its height five crews attended the scene from both Suffolk and Essex with appliances coming from Hadleigh, Halstead, Nayland and Colchester.

