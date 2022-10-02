News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Pictures reveal aftermath of blaze that destroyed caravan in garden

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:44 PM October 2, 2022
Firefighters shared pictures of the destroyed caravan in Brandon, Suffolk

Firefighters shared pictures of the destroyed caravan in Brandon, Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters have shared pictures of the aftermath of a blaze that broke out in a garden and destroyed a caravan and ride-on lawnmower.

The incident happened at an address in Gas House Drove, Brandon, shortly after 8pm on Friday.

The blaze destroyed a caravan and a ride-on lawnmower

The blaze destroyed a caravan and a ride-on lawnmower - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Crew members arrived to discover the caravan and lawnmower well alight, with firefighters posting pictures of the remains on social media the next day.

Firefighters shared pictures of the destroyed caravan in Brandon, Suffolk

Firefighters shared pictures of the destroyed caravan in Brandon, Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

A stop was called by the fire service at 8.18pm and no injuries were reported in the incident.

Brandon News

Don't Miss

A Haverhill-owned firm has gone into liquidation after its energy bills hit nearly £15,000 per month.

Haverhill-owned firm in liquidation after energy bills neared £15k a month

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Video footage captured the moment a car and tractor collided outside RAF Mildenhall

Suffolk Live News | Video

WATCH: Moment car destroyed in head-on tractor crash

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Lamberts Coaches was founded in 1912.

Family-run coach company closes after 110 years, owing £85,000

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Pictures show the aftermath of a serious crash involving a tractor near RAF Mildenhall

Photos show aftermath of catastrophic tractor crash near airbase

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon