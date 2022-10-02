Pictures reveal aftermath of blaze that destroyed caravan in garden

Firefighters shared pictures of the destroyed caravan in Brandon, Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters have shared pictures of the aftermath of a blaze that broke out in a garden and destroyed a caravan and ride-on lawnmower.

The incident happened at an address in Gas House Drove, Brandon, shortly after 8pm on Friday.

The blaze destroyed a caravan and a ride-on lawnmower - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Crew members arrived to discover the caravan and lawnmower well alight, with firefighters posting pictures of the remains on social media the next day.

A stop was called by the fire service at 8.18pm and no injuries were reported in the incident.