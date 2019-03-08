Huge farming vehicle stuck on narrow road prompts calls for tighter restrictions

A sugar beet tractor got stuck on Cardinalls Road in Stowmarket. Picture: BROOKE DRAKE Archant

Homeowners in a narrow street in Stowmarket are calling for strict restrictions after a large farming vehicle became stuck for over an hour on the road.

The sugar beet vehicle got into difficulty while driving along Cardinalls Road in the Suffolk town last week, forcing residents to assist the driver in passing through, avoiding damage to houses and parked cars.

Neighbours say that the incident is not the first of its kind, describing one occasion where all of the cars parked along the road had to be moved to allow a HGV to navigate the narrow road.

The issue is becoming such a problem that residents are now calling for Suffolk Highways to intervene by implementing new restrictions along the road.

Brooke Drake lives in Cardinalls Road with her family and said that the problems have become increasingly worse in recent years.

"I think that perhaps sat navs are starting to bring bigger lorries and tractors down here because it seems to be a quicker route," she said.

"It is a really narrow road and some of the HGVs that come down here are the size of houses.

"We had a tractor get stuck down here a while back and we all had to move our cars to get it through and then last week we had a sugar beet vehicle come through which is the size of a combine harvester.

"It got stuck for over an hour and I thought we would have to go out and move the cars again, but it just managed to get through."

Part way along the street is a level crossing. One of Miss Drake's main concerns is that one of the huge vehicles could get stuck part way across the tracks.

She says that some of the HGVs have had to reverse out across the railway line before and fortunately, so far, they have not become stuck.

"It could be really dangerous," said Miss Drake.

"If one of them time it wrong, it could end really badly.

"I think there should be a limit to the weight or size of the vehicles that come down here. I think that is the only way to stop it happening."

A Suffolk Highways spokeswoman said: "To date, Suffolk Highways has not been approached about this issue but we are happy to investigate.

"A customer report has been raised and this will be dealt with by our safety and speed management team."