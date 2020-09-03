E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Care heroes went ‘above and beyond’ to keep home running during Covid-19 crisis

PUBLISHED: 16:30 03 September 2020

Pauline Mortimer has been named a Care UK Hero for going above and beyond in her work as a day centre manager at the Mills Meadow care home in Fore Street, Framlingham. Picture: CARE UK

Pauline Mortimer has been named a Care UK Hero for going above and beyond in her work as a day centre manager at the Mills Meadow care home in Fore Street, Framlingham. Picture: CARE UK

Two woman have been named Care UK Heroes in recognition of their work at a care home in Framlingham during the pandemic, including cancelling holiday to stay with their team.

Sacha Cox has been named a Care UK Hero for going above and beyond in her work as head chef at the Mills Meadow care home in Fore Street, Framlingham. Picture: CARE UKSacha Cox has been named a Care UK Hero for going above and beyond in her work as head chef at the Mills Meadow care home in Fore Street, Framlingham. Picture: CARE UK

Sacha Cox and Pauline Mortimer were chosen during a nationwide search by Care UK to shine a light on outstanding people working at their 122 homes.

Sacha, 28, from Halesworth, is head chef at the Mills Meadow care home in Fore Street and has been working there for three years.

She has been making home-made sweets and jelly shots to keep residents hydrated during the heatwaves and even cancelled her annual leave to give her team extra support during the pandemic.

She has also been baking cakes which are delivered alongside food packages for vulnerable people in Framlingham.

Sally Shadbolt, home manager at Mills Meadow, has praised Sacha and Pauline's hard work and committment throughout the Covid-19 crisis. Picture: CARE UKSally Shadbolt, home manager at Mills Meadow, has praised Sacha and Pauline's hard work and committment throughout the Covid-19 crisis. Picture: CARE UK

Sacha said: “I’m thrilled to have been chosen. I know just how difficult the past few months have been for everyone, so it was important for me to raise morale in any way I could.

“I’m delighted that my baking has brought smiles to the faces of residents, the team, and members of the community and would like to say a huge thank you to everyone for their kind words and support.”

Pauline, from Benhall, has been working at the Mills Meadow Day Club for 35 years and was chosen for the award thanks to her committed work as a manager.

The 52-year-old has striven during lockdown to keep in touch with members of the day club while it has been closed and joined the Mills Meadow care home team over the last few months.

She has mentored colleagues and organised activities for residents – while ensuring her day club clients still have something to do at home.

Pauline said: “I couldn’t believe it when I found out.

“The day centre offers an invaluable service to older people living in Framlingham, and although we may have had to close our doors, I was keen to ensure our day centre club members still felt supported.

“The past few months have been challenging for us all, and I feel incredibly proud to be part of the Mills Meadow family.”

Sally Shadbolt, home manager, said: “Their commitment to supporting not only residents and team members, but the wider community, is amazing, and we are very proud to have them.”

