Residential care home and sheltered housing approved

East Suffolk Council have worked closely with the care company to ensure necessary guidelines were adhered to. Picture: RIDUNA HOLDINGS Picture: RIDUNA HOLDINGS

Building works are due to commence later this year in Melton as plans for a new care home have finally been approved.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Plans to construct a 55 bed care home are finally underway now that extensive ground work has been completed. Picture: COURTESY OF EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL Plans to construct a 55 bed care home are finally underway now that extensive ground work has been completed. Picture: COURTESY OF EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Building works are due to commence later this year in Melton as plans for a new care home have finally been approved.

Angel Care submitted plans the former Anglian Water depot in Bredfield Road, which comprise a 55-bed care home as well as a block of eight self-contained flats to house residents needing sheltered accommodation.

The construction of staff offices, kitchen and car parking facilities will be also be built at the site.

The care home has been on the cards for a number of years with the initial application being refused and a subsequent appeal being dismissed by the planning inspector.

Satellite map shows the extent of the former Anglian Water depot site where building works hope to commence later this year. Picture: COURTESY OF EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL Satellite map shows the extent of the former Anglian Water depot site where building works hope to commence later this year. Picture: COURTESY OF EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

A further attempt to secure planning permission was made in 2013 but with 15 objections submitted to both Melton Parish Council and Woodbridge Town Council, the plans were again thwarted.

You may also want to watch:

Concerns were raised at the time over "unacceptable harm" to the character and appearance of the area, the lack of car parking spaces and an environmental issue of potential bat and slow worm activity in the area.

However, the revised proposal overcomes the issues raised previously and now the plans have finally been approved.

Prior to the approval being grant the land owners, under instruction fro, East Suffolk Council, carried out extensive ground works to aid with surface water drainage and reduce flood risk issues. The developers must also adhere to ecological requirements to protect the natural habitat.

Neil Cook, project manager for Angel Care consultants, said: "We're looking forward to getting the building work started. It's been a long time coming.

"We have worked very hard and very closely with the council to ensure that we have met all conditions set."

The home will focus on specialist nursing and dementia care within Melton and the surrounding area and will provide at least 20 jobs within the community.

Mr Cook confirmed: "We'll be proud to deliver a facility that cares for older residents in the area and create dozens of jobs for local people."