Published: 7:16 PM May 18, 2021

Margaret, 106, took part in the eight-hour relay to raise money for Indian Covid relief - Credit: Sonnet Care Homes

Residents from two Braintree care homes completed an eight-hour relay with the help of local children and churchgoers to raise more than £1,000 for Covid relief in India.

Residents from St Mary's Court and The New Deanery care homes along with children from Scallywags Day Nursery and parishioners of St Mary's Church in Bocking covered parts of the care homes gardens before passing on the baton on Friday, May 14.

The inspiration for the relay came after activities manager for Sonnet Care Homes, Jo Whitehouse was watching the devastating news on what is happening in India with her son, and saw it as an oppurtunity to do her bit to help out.

Administrator Diane Russell and Finance Director Jo Moore of Sonnet Care Homes taking part in the relay - Credit: Sonnet Care Homes

Mrs Whitehouse then got in contact with Reverend Rod Reid of St Mary’s Church and Scallywags Nursery, who immediately took interest in the idea, and set up a JustGiving page for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), which represents 14 charities that quickly respond to overseas disasters.

Mrs Whitehouse said: “I’m overwhelmed by the number of people who wanted to take part and raise funds for India as it struggles with Covid-19, from a one-year-old child to a 106-year-old lady.

“The relay was a massive success, with everyone being able to do their part, no matter how big or small, in collectively covering the extensive distance over eight hours.”

Simon Beresford, director of fundraising and marketing at the DEC, said: “I want to say a heart-felt thank you to all who took part in the relay at St Mary’s Court and The New Deanery.

Children from Scallywags Day Nursery took part in the eight-hour relay - Credit: Sonnet Care Homes

"What a great example of a community working together to make a difference. These funds, along with all the other donations we’ve received, mean our member charities on the ground in India can scale-up their response and provide more life-saving support and services.”







