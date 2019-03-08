Care home delighted with good rating from health watchdog

The manager of a care home near Sudbury says an overall ‘good’ rating from the health watchdog is testament to the hard work of staff.

Devonshire House, in Cavendish, received the grading from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an inspection on February 14.

The home, which is run by the Anchor Hanover Group and caters for up to 69 residents, was rated good in four of the five CQC sections, but was found to require improvement in the safety category.

Karen Curle, care home manager, said: “We have worked hard to make Devonshire House a good care home but to be given such praise from the regulator is wonderful.

“We are proud of the meals which are made from fresh seasonal ingredients and the high levels of training and support our staff receive.

“We welcome such rigorous inspections and clear ratings so older people and their families can see which homes are the best in the country. We’re so pleased to be classed as a good care home – we’ll be celebrating this success.”

The CQC rated the home as requiring improvement in its previous inspection in November 2017, and the report said effective changes had been made.

The report said: “We found that developments had taken place and people were now provided with better overall outcomes.

“People at this service were now provided with a more caring, consistent, responsive service that was being effectively managed through a period of change.”

The caring attitude of staff at the home was praised by inspectors.

The report added: “People consistently told us that staff were kind and caring. We observed some lovely practice by staff who emotionally supported people with compassion.

“Staff knew people very well. One person spoke about how one person benefitted from a daily walk and a different person loved floristry and liked to arrange flowers.”

The home was found to require improvement in the safety category due to its management of medicines, and the health watchdog said it will “continue to monitor this service and plan to inspect in line with our reinspection schedule for those services rated good”.