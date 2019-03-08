Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Care home Picasso teaches children the joy of painting

PUBLISHED: 12:40 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 28 March 2019

Colin King. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Colin King. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Budding artists at a Hadleigh primary school have been invited to a local care home for an arts masterclass taught by an 82-year-old resident.

Colin King. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Colin King. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Colin King has always enjoyed art, but discovered his true potential after becoming wheelchair-bound, saying that painting helps him forget about his disability.

To inspire others and spread his love for all things art, Mr King invited youngsters from Beaumont Community Primary School in Durrant Road to join him at Anchor’s Canterbury House care home on Thursday, March 21 to learn how to become a painting master.

Mr King, who has been a resident at the care home for four months, said: “I like painting because it occupies my day and makes me happy when I see the final painting.

“It is a skill I discovered I had when I was young, so I wanted to pass on my knowledge to the school pupils to help them make the most of their talents.

Colin King. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Colin King. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“It was a new experience for me, I am not an art teacher, but a self taught artist.”

The children’s work has been put on display at the care home alongside Mr King’s previous work, with the exhibition being named Spring Flowers,

Care home staff hope that other visitors to the home will be able to enjoy the hard work put in by the children and Mr King.

Miss Monaghan, who teaches year one and two children at the school praised the day as a big success, saying: “I’m a big believer in giving children experiences outside of school, I think they’re the ones you remember.

“I think the kids have been really inspired by him, they have been really interested to learn something new from someone else.

“We’ve come along today to do some art and hopefully we’ve put some smiles on some people’s faces.”

Mr King’s friends at the home were also invited to help support the children throughout the morning.

Both Mr King and Miss Monaghan said they would love to run another session, with Mr King adding: “I have other ideas for different sessions, I think the residents joined in very well helping out and I am sure they enjoyed the day as much as I did.”

Care home manager Gerard Balo also said: “We are so pleased Colin will be able to share his knowledge with the town’s future artists.”

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Lambert on Huws’ return, Emmanuel’s contract and visit of Hull – watch today’s press conference again

Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon

County Upper School rated ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted

County Upper School in Bury St Edmunds has been rated inadequate by Ofsted Picture: ARCHANT

Cycling: Proffitt wins Plomesgate 10, while sport mourns loss of Cliff Matthews

Andy Proffitt (Ipswich BC) – winner of the Plomesgate 10. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

‘One in a million’: Students’ tributes to popular to Hadleigh science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, and had worked there since 2016 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Closure of Ipswich’s Office Outlet gets under way

Office Outlet's Ipwsich branch is closing down. Photo: James Carr.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists