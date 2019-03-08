Care home Picasso teaches children the joy of painting

Budding artists at a Hadleigh primary school have been invited to a local care home for an arts masterclass taught by an 82-year-old resident.

Colin King has always enjoyed art, but discovered his true potential after becoming wheelchair-bound, saying that painting helps him forget about his disability.

To inspire others and spread his love for all things art, Mr King invited youngsters from Beaumont Community Primary School in Durrant Road to join him at Anchor’s Canterbury House care home on Thursday, March 21 to learn how to become a painting master.

Mr King, who has been a resident at the care home for four months, said: “I like painting because it occupies my day and makes me happy when I see the final painting.

“It is a skill I discovered I had when I was young, so I wanted to pass on my knowledge to the school pupils to help them make the most of their talents.

“It was a new experience for me, I am not an art teacher, but a self taught artist.”

The children’s work has been put on display at the care home alongside Mr King’s previous work, with the exhibition being named Spring Flowers,

Care home staff hope that other visitors to the home will be able to enjoy the hard work put in by the children and Mr King.

Miss Monaghan, who teaches year one and two children at the school praised the day as a big success, saying: “I’m a big believer in giving children experiences outside of school, I think they’re the ones you remember.

“I think the kids have been really inspired by him, they have been really interested to learn something new from someone else.

“We’ve come along today to do some art and hopefully we’ve put some smiles on some people’s faces.”

Mr King’s friends at the home were also invited to help support the children throughout the morning.

Both Mr King and Miss Monaghan said they would love to run another session, with Mr King adding: “I have other ideas for different sessions, I think the residents joined in very well helping out and I am sure they enjoyed the day as much as I did.”

Care home manager Gerard Balo also said: “We are so pleased Colin will be able to share his knowledge with the town’s future artists.”