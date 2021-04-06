News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Care home residents send Easter greetings to pre-school children

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 2:42 PM April 6, 2021   
Trudy Jennings from Glastonbury Court care home in Bury St Edmunds with the children from Little Teapots Preschool

Trudy Jennings from Glastonbury Court care home in Bury St Edmunds with the children from Little Teapots Preschool - Credit: Care UK

Residents at a Bury St Edmunds care home sent their own Easter greetings to pre-school youngsters.

Care UK’s Glastonbury Court surprised the children at Little Teapots Pre-School with cards and treats.

Residents had their own Easter celebrations including an egg hunt and raffle, and were keen to spread the festivities out into the local community too.

Head chef Glenn Eldridge created goody bags for each child, while residents created their own cards for the children.

Melissa Cuevas, home manager, said: “Prior to the pandemic, the children from Little Teapots often visited us at the home.

"Although we are unable to see them in person at the moment, we wanted to send them a special treat to let them know we can’t wait to see them as soon as we are safely able.

“Intergenerational relationships have many benefits for older people, from offering an increased sense of purpose, to providing an opportunity to reminisce about their younger years."

Most Read

  1. 1 Red kite joins the Great British Spring Clean by collecting McDonald's cup
  2. 2 People with these surnames could be sitting on unclaimed estate fortunes
  3. 3 Matchday Recap: Town lack attacking threat again in Spotland stalemate
  1. 4 Teenager may never walk unaided again after 'absolutely horrific' crash
  2. 5 'Unsustainable' charity cafe set to be converted into flats complex
  3. 6 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 0-0 draw at Rochdale
  4. 7 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
  5. 8 Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises in East Anglia
  6. 9 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 0-0 draw at Rochdale
  7. 10 'We hoped we’d win... We didn’t believe' - Cook on Rochdale draw
Easter
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Lyrid Meteor Shower will be on April 22 2021

When to watch for the Lyrid meteor shower 2021

Neil Norman

Logo Icon
Firefighters Steve Tiplet, Barry Clark and David Ives with a USAF KC-135 Stratotanker at RAF Mildenhall

RAF firefighter speechless after retirement flight with American colleagues

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
School Road, in Ringsfield, where up to 33 new homes could be built.

Anger as residents' 'bullied' over village housing plans

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
A snow shower passes through Sudbury. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk Weather

Snow and hail showers to hit Suffolk over Easter

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus