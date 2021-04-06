Care home residents send Easter greetings to pre-school children

Published: 2:42 PM April 6, 2021

Trudy Jennings from Glastonbury Court care home in Bury St Edmunds with the children from Little Teapots Preschool - Credit: Care UK

Residents at a Bury St Edmunds care home sent their own Easter greetings to pre-school youngsters.

Care UK’s Glastonbury Court surprised the children at Little Teapots Pre-School with cards and treats.

Residents had their own Easter celebrations including an egg hunt and raffle, and were keen to spread the festivities out into the local community too.

Head chef Glenn Eldridge created goody bags for each child, while residents created their own cards for the children.

Melissa Cuevas, home manager, said: “Prior to the pandemic, the children from Little Teapots often visited us at the home.

"Although we are unable to see them in person at the moment, we wanted to send them a special treat to let them know we can’t wait to see them as soon as we are safely able.

“Intergenerational relationships have many benefits for older people, from offering an increased sense of purpose, to providing an opportunity to reminisce about their younger years."