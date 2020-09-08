Move over, Chelsea Flower Show - Suffolk care home residents take their own floral festival online

Coral and June, from Glastonbury Court in Bury St Edmunds, take part in Care UK's Suffolk Flower Show Picture: CARE UK CARE UK

Green-fingered Suffolk care home residents were determined to take part in their annual festival, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Although they couldn’t meet up in person this year because of restrictions, they took their flower arranging contest online, following in the footsteps of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Each year, residents at 10 homes across the county run by Care UK put their gardening skills to the test, creating unique flower displays to wow the judges.

This year each home presented its flower arrangement to judges by video call, before the participants enjoyed an afternoon tea at each home.

Christine Da Silva, home manager at Asterbury Place in Ipswich, said: “We were so thrilled that the flower festival was still able to go ahead, as it truly is one of the highlights of the year, and coming in joint first place overall was the icing on the cake.

“We actively encourage residents to spend time outdoors, whether gardening or picking flowers for indoor arrangements, and everyone has thoroughly enjoyed preparing their displays for this year’s competition.”

Jennie Rodger, home manager at Prince George House, also in Ipswich, added: “Here at Prince George House, we encourage residents to spend time outdoors interacting with nature, as it can help to promote positive wellbeing and improve mobility and flexibility.

“Everyone has thoroughly enjoyed putting their gardening skills to the test, and a couple of the entries would certainly have given the RHS Chelsea Flower Show entrants a run for their money!”