Care home residents have an ice time recreating the Winter Olympics

Care home residents have been having a 'skate time' getting into the spirit of the Winter Olympics by organising some fun and games of their own.

The athletes at Four Seasons Kingfisher House Care Home in Newmarket have been taking part in some activities while supporting Team GB in their quest for Beijing medals, including reminiscing about Torvill and Dean winning gold in the ice skating to Bolero in 1984.

Residents Dennis Easy, 88, and Anne MacDonald, 89, having a go at Nordic walking - Credit: FOUR SEASONS HEALTH CARE GROUP

The exploits of ski jumper Eddie the Eagle were also celebrated, despite his last place at the Olympics in Calgary in 1988.

Resident Margaret Allen with the residents' Olympic torch - Credit: FOUR SEASONS HEALTH CARE GROUP

The home’s Magic Moments Club co-ordinators devised a series of activities for residents of all abilities to take part in, including table top curling, snowball bowling, cross-country quizzing and armchair ice dancing.

Residents Jennifer Morgan, 85, and Marjorie Brownlee, 93, with their medals - Credit: FOUR SEASONS HEALTH CARE GROUP

They also explored Chinese culture during the games, including a live-streamed tour of Beijing with a local guide to show them around and answer any questions.

In the lead-up to the games, residents created Olympic torches, flags and banners during their arts and crafts activities to decorate the home.

Resident Freda Manning going for gold in table top curling - Credit: FOUR SEASONS HEALTH CARE GROUP



