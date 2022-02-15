News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Care home residents have an ice time recreating the Winter Olympics

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 4:40 PM February 15, 2022
Kingfisher Olympics

Resident Anne MacDonald, 89, loved the snowball throwing game. - Credit: FOUR SEASONS HEALTH CARE GROUP

Care home residents have been having a 'skate time' getting into the spirit of the Winter Olympics by organising some fun and games of their own. 

The athletes at Four Seasons Kingfisher House Care Home in Newmarket have been taking part in some activities while supporting Team GB in their quest for Beijing medals, including reminiscing about Torvill and Dean winning gold in the ice skating to Bolero in 1984. 

Kingfisher Olympics

Residents Dennis Easy, 88, and Anne MacDonald, 89, having a go at Nordic walking - Credit: FOUR SEASONS HEALTH CARE GROUP

The exploits of ski jumper Eddie the Eagle were also celebrated, despite his last place at the Olympics in Calgary in 1988. 

Kingfisher Olympics

Resident Margaret Allen with the residents' Olympic torch - Credit: FOUR SEASONS HEALTH CARE GROUP

The home’s Magic Moments Club co-ordinators devised a series of activities for residents of all abilities to take part in, including table top curling, snowball bowling, cross-country quizzing and armchair ice dancing. 

Kingfisher Olympics

Residents Jennifer Morgan, 85, and Marjorie Brownlee, 93, with their medals - Credit: FOUR SEASONS HEALTH CARE GROUP

They also explored Chinese culture during the games, including a live-streamed tour of Beijing with a local guide to show them around and answer any questions. 

In the lead-up to the games, residents created Olympic torches, flags and banners during their arts and crafts activities to decorate the home.  

Kingfisher Olympics

Resident Freda Manning going for gold in table top curling - Credit: FOUR SEASONS HEALTH CARE GROUP


Newmarket News

