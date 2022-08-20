News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Granddaughter recreates wedding day for care home residents

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 12:00 PM August 20, 2022
Wedding day recreation

Wedding bells were ringing at a local care home after two residents were surprised with a wedding day recreation by their granddaughter and new grandson-in-law. Pictured L to R: Maggie Moore, carer, Sue Lewis, senior carer, Leslie Turner, lifestyle lead, Norman, Shirley, Chloe, Reece. - Credit: Care UK

Wedding bells were ringing at a local care home after two residents were surprised by their granddaughter and new grandson-in-law.

Husband and wife, Norman and Shirley Howard, were unable to attend their granddaughter's special day, so she decided to bring the wedding to them instead.

Chloe and Reece Wootton arrived at Hartismere Place care home in Eye, dressed to impress in their wedding outfits.

The newlyweds enjoyed a special afternoon tea in the garden with Norman and Shirley who were delighted by the whole experience.

Shirley said: "I couldn't believe it – it was like Christmas had come early! We had the best day and I'm so glad we got to see them both."

Norman added: "It was a wonderful surprise. Chloe looked beautiful as ever, her dress was gorgeous and Reece looked so smart!"

The care home staff said it was incredibly difficult to keep the plans a secret, but they were happy to play a part in a special family milestone.

Eye News

Don't Miss

Ipswich Town's Macauley Bonne during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswich. Picture

Football | News

Ex-Town loanee Bonne looks set to depart QPR

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A road in Halstead has become flooded after extreme rainfall

Town centre road closed after becoming flooded in torrential rain

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The Butt & Oyster, in Pin Mill near Ipswich, has been included in an Observer guide

Pubs

Pub with 'gorgeous views' named one of UK's best waterside drinking spots

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning about Nottingham Knockers calling in east Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

'Nottingham Knockers' targeting homes in east Suffolk village

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon