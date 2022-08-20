Granddaughter recreates wedding day for care home residents

Wedding bells were ringing at a local care home after two residents were surprised with a wedding day recreation by their granddaughter and new grandson-in-law. Pictured L to R: Maggie Moore, carer, Sue Lewis, senior carer, Leslie Turner, lifestyle lead, Norman, Shirley, Chloe, Reece. - Credit: Care UK

Wedding bells were ringing at a local care home after two residents were surprised by their granddaughter and new grandson-in-law.

Husband and wife, Norman and Shirley Howard, were unable to attend their granddaughter's special day, so she decided to bring the wedding to them instead.

Chloe and Reece Wootton arrived at Hartismere Place care home in Eye, dressed to impress in their wedding outfits.

The newlyweds enjoyed a special afternoon tea in the garden with Norman and Shirley who were delighted by the whole experience.

Shirley said: "I couldn't believe it – it was like Christmas had come early! We had the best day and I'm so glad we got to see them both."

Norman added: "It was a wonderful surprise. Chloe looked beautiful as ever, her dress was gorgeous and Reece looked so smart!"

The care home staff said it was incredibly difficult to keep the plans a secret, but they were happy to play a part in a special family milestone.