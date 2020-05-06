E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Nursing home residents get special ‘royal’ mail from Windsor Castle

PUBLISHED: 19:15 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:15 06 May 2020

Sue Oates (centre), Barking Hall nursing home manager with the letter from one of the Queen's ladies in waiting and other members of staff. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

Sue Oates (centre), Barking Hall nursing home manager with the letter from one of the Queen's ladies in waiting and other members of staff. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

Residents at a Suffolk nursing home have received some special ‘Royal’ mail after reaching out to the Queen to ask how she is during the coronavirus outbreak.

Jean Watson, a resident at Barking Hall nursing home Needham Market with the letter from one of the Queen's ladies in waiting. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMESJean Watson, a resident at Barking Hall nursing home Needham Market with the letter from one of the Queen's ladies in waiting. Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

The Barking Hall nursing home in Barking, near Needham Market recieved the treat this week after home manager, Sue Oates sent a letter to Her Majesty the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, enquiring after their health on behalf of her residents, and sending on their compliments following the Queen’s recent address to the nation and commonwealth.

Earlier this week, the care home manager received a personal response from one of the Queen’s ladies in waiting, thanking her on behalf of the Royal couple and enclosing a special photo postcard.

Everyone at the home, which is part of the Healthcare Homes Group and provides residential and nursing care for up to 49 people with a range of needs, were thrilled to receive the delivery.

Ms Oats said: “Many of our residents are firm Royalists, who have been concerned about the Queen and Prince Philip during this crisis, but also delighted to see the Queen in her recent extraordinary message to the public.

“We were surprised and overjoyed to receive such a special response, which we have shared with our residents to enjoy. One lady even wept with joy when shown the reply.

“The letter and the photo postcard is now taking pride of place on display in our home for all to see. What a lovely boost for everyone.”

