Nursing home residents get special ‘royal’ mail from Windsor Castle
PUBLISHED: 19:15 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:15 06 May 2020
Residents at a Suffolk nursing home have received some special ‘Royal’ mail after reaching out to the Queen to ask how she is during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Barking Hall nursing home in Barking, near Needham Market recieved the treat this week after home manager, Sue Oates sent a letter to Her Majesty the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, enquiring after their health on behalf of her residents, and sending on their compliments following the Queen’s recent address to the nation and commonwealth.
Earlier this week, the care home manager received a personal response from one of the Queen’s ladies in waiting, thanking her on behalf of the Royal couple and enclosing a special photo postcard.
Everyone at the home, which is part of the Healthcare Homes Group and provides residential and nursing care for up to 49 people with a range of needs, were thrilled to receive the delivery.
Ms Oats said: “Many of our residents are firm Royalists, who have been concerned about the Queen and Prince Philip during this crisis, but also delighted to see the Queen in her recent extraordinary message to the public.
“We were surprised and overjoyed to receive such a special response, which we have shared with our residents to enjoy. One lady even wept with joy when shown the reply.
“The letter and the photo postcard is now taking pride of place on display in our home for all to see. What a lovely boost for everyone.”
