Coronavirus: 50 suspected cases in Suffolk care homes

PUBLISHED: 14:37 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 21 April 2020

50 cases of suspected or confirmed Covid-19 have been reported to Suffolk County Council Picture: FRANK AUGSTEIN/ASSOCIATED PRESS/AP

50 cases of suspected or confirmed Covid-19 have been reported to Suffolk County Council Picture: FRANK AUGSTEIN/ASSOCIATED PRESS/AP

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Suffolk council chiefs say they are aware of 50 cases of confirmed or suspected Covid-19 in the county’s care homes.

As of today, Suffolk County Council (SCC) has received reports of 30 cases in Ipswich and east Suffolk, 13 in West Suffolk, and seven in Waveney.

The figures include cases reported by supported housing providers and those providing extra care housing.

Care homes are not obligated to report suspected or confirmed cases to SCC, but they are required to notify Public Health England, so SCC has not been notified about all the cases in Suffolk’s care sector.

It comes after 23 deaths were reported in care homes across Suffolk.

Until this week, testing has not been widely available in care homes, with many residents suspected of having the illness with no official confirmation.

Today’s figures from SCC give some insight into the scale of the crisis facing the sector.

MORE: Care homes 'doing everything they can in upsetting times'

David Finch, chairman of the Suffolk Association of Independent Care Providers, moved to reassure relatives that care home staff are working “extremely hard” to ensure people are isolated effectively and that PPE stock levels are sufficient.

But he said delays with testing in care homes and the reporting of Covid-19 related deaths in the sector – both national issues – have meant we are “playing catch up”.

“Testing and a clearer approach to reporting should have happened ages ago,” he said.

“There was a danger that anyone who died in a care home would immediately be classified as Covid-19, if testing had started a long time ago, we would have had a much clearer picture, now we’re playing catch up.

MORE: Backlash as NHS staff told: 'Avoid tweeting about political issues like PPE'

“Unfortunately people in care homes do succumb to chest infections and to colds and so on, and they may have died from that chest infection, not necessarily Covid-19, but you can’t determine that without a test.

“I would hope in a couple of weeks we will get a clearer picture of how many people have died in care homes nationally and in Suffolk.

“But it is difficult because we are starting quite far behind where we should be.”

He previously told this newspaper that the coronavirus-related death toll from in care homes could put Suffolk’s total at up to 20% higher than it is already.

MORE: All the latest coronavirus news where you live

Initially, there were concerns about protective equipment for care workers, with this care home manager saying she had to triple her spend on PPE in a week to keep her staff safe.

However this week, 134 requests for supplies being fulfilled by SCC.

Council chiefs have thanked Suffolk businesses for continued donations of PPE for care workers.

Items most needed right now include fluid repellent face masks, nitrile non powdered disposable gloves, disposable aprons, disposable eye protection/splash goggles and sanitiser gel.

To help, email the team behind the council’s PPE cell.

