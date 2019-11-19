Care homes combine to lift the spirits in Christmas choir performance
PUBLISHED: 13:21 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:21 19 November 2019
Archant
A special seasonal performance is being held at the Methodist Church in Woodbridge where the Combined Care Homes Choir will come together to sing Christmas carols.
Funded by Comic Relief and inspired by the BBC programme Our Dementia Quoir, the care homes taking part include Seckford Almshouses, Jubilee House and Grove Court.
Alongside pupils from Barnabus pre-school, Woodbridge Prep School, St Mary's Primary and Saxmundham Free School, the choir will belt out festive favourites for the community.
The event is free to attend.
Residents, relatives, friends and staff will also be joining in the fun to create a joyful Christmas atmosphere for people in care homes who share the same interests or may be experiencing similar situations.
Trish Middleton, manager at Glebe House, said: "The uplifting effect the choir generates is remarkable.
"It's brought residents who are usually quiet out of themselves, everyone enjoys singing along and even after the session residents are laughing and smiling all afternoon."
The concert will take place on Wednesday December 4 at 11.30am and any donations received will go to St Elizabeth Hospice.