Care homes combine to lift the spirits in Christmas choir performance

Volunteers, staff and residents are relishing raising the roof with their favourite songs in the newly formed dementia choir. Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

A special seasonal performance is being held at the Methodist Church in Woodbridge where the Combined Care Homes Choir will come together to sing Christmas carols.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Volunteer Cheryl Gray encourages Glebe House resident Helen Daly to sing her heart out with the Combined Care Homes Choir. Picture: GREGG BROWN Volunteer Cheryl Gray encourages Glebe House resident Helen Daly to sing her heart out with the Combined Care Homes Choir. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Funded by Comic Relief and inspired by the BBC programme Our Dementia Quoir, the care homes taking part include Seckford Almshouses, Jubilee House and Grove Court.

Alongside pupils from Barnabus pre-school, Woodbridge Prep School, St Mary's Primary and Saxmundham Free School, the choir will belt out festive favourites for the community.

You may also want to watch:

The event is free to attend.

Pictures from last years concert of the Combined Care Homes Christmas Choir. Picture: SECKFORD FOUNDATION Pictures from last years concert of the Combined Care Homes Christmas Choir. Picture: SECKFORD FOUNDATION

Residents, relatives, friends and staff will also be joining in the fun to create a joyful Christmas atmosphere for people in care homes who share the same interests or may be experiencing similar situations.

Trish Middleton, manager at Glebe House, said: "The uplifting effect the choir generates is remarkable.

"It's brought residents who are usually quiet out of themselves, everyone enjoys singing along and even after the session residents are laughing and smiling all afternoon."

The concert will take place on Wednesday December 4 at 11.30am and any donations received will go to St Elizabeth Hospice.