Mini donkeys visit Suffolk care home

Resident Edna Cox from Hartismere Place in Eye with a miniature donkey. Picture: PAUL NIXON Paul Nixon Photography 07904296577

Hoof could have thought it? Miniature donkeys were surprise guests at Hartismere Place in Suffolk.

Hartismere Place resident Eva Fish enjoying the donkey visit. Picture: PAUL NIXON Hartismere Place resident Eva Fish enjoying the donkey visit. Picture: PAUL NIXON

The miniatures, Bo Peep and Millie, visited the home in Castleton Way, Eye, for a special treat.

As well as enjoying a talk on the donkeys' unique personalities and care, the residents were treated to personalised hello from the pair in their rooms.

Abhilash Gopi, home manager, said: "It was wonderful to see the smiles on everyone's faces when the donkeys arrived at the home. Their visit created rather a lot of excitement among the residents and Care UK team.

"Petting animals and being in their company has proven therapeutic benefits, particularly for those living with dementia, as it can reduce anxiety, release calming endorphins, and decrease feelings of loneliness. You could see from the residents' reactions just how engaged they were when given the opportunity to get so close to such lovely, affectionate animals."